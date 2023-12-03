Close to ending Mercosur’s rotating presidency, Brazil is still working on delivering, together with its peers, two important announcements next week, when the bloc’s Summit takes place in Rio de Janeiro. With the most advanced terms and signature considered practically certain, the bloc’s agreement with Singapore is one of them, and arrives with the expectation of increasing R$28 billion in Brazilian GDP by 2041. Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), the Secretary of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), Tatiana Prazeres, stated that, although it may still undergo some adjustment, the text is “stabilized” , with the possibility of being signed on the 7th. The outcome is symbolic as it is the first Mercosur agreement with an Asian country, which also ranks as the seventh destination for Brazilian exports.

The summit in Rio still takes place under the expectation that the authorities will be able to announce the conclusion of negotiations with the European Union. When talking about the subject, Prazeres follows the line signaled by Itamaraty earlier, without guaranteeing the chance of the statement. He reinforced, in turn, that the Brazilian government is making efforts to achieve this. “Evidently we are working towards the conclusion of Mercosur-EU, with this objective [de anúncio da conclusão na Cúpula]. The signing with Singapore and an eventual – I emphasize the eventual – announcement of the conclusion of negotiations between Mercosur and the European Union would make this year absolutely remarkable in relation to the recent past, said Prazeres.

Regarding the negotiation with Singapore, the secretary highlighted that, in addition to representing the bloc’s debut in an Asian country, it is also the first free trade agreement that Brazil has concluded in more than a decade. “It is an agreement that favors investments, services, technology, and the rapprochement between companies. There are already a significant number of Brazilian companies in Singapore, and the agreement contributes to the legal security of these companies’ operations there. The market is also important for other products, for example, it is the fifth destination for pork in Brazil,” she noted.

In addition to being the seventh destination for Brazilian exports, Singapore is also the country’s second main buyer in Asia, after China. In view of this, the owner of Secex highlights one of the terms of the agreement that should facilitate the sales of Brazilian meatpacking plants to the partner. This involves the possibility of adopting the pre-listing system, which generates easier qualification of plants that can export to their destination.

“Instead of authorization being given per plant, you have the possibility of adopting an agreement that recognizes establishments authorized by the Ministry of Agriculture in Brazil, and vice versa. We have been asking China for this for a long time and have not yet achieved it, for example”, cited Prazeres, arguing that progress in the use of the mechanism contributes to the credibility of Brazilian health authorities in the external environment.

In addition to the expectation that the agreement will increase R$28 billion in Brazilian GDP by 2041, the government’s calculations also point to the generation of R$11 billion in investments and R$49 billion in trade in 18 years.

For the Secretary of Foreign Trade, the signing of the agreement with Singapore, together with a possible announcement of the conclusion of negotiations with the European Union, sends a “very positive” signal about the future of Mercosur and its ability to close trade agreements. “There has certainly been progress with the European Union. We are much closer to completion than we were at the beginning of the year. We are clear that there is a limited universe of issues that are still open, but we are certainly closer to an agreement”, stated Prazeres.

