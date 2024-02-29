Just a week ago, the president of the Bayern Munich Board of Directors, Jan-Christian Dreesen, confirmed that the coach Thomas Tuchel will not continue on the substitute bench of the Bavarian team when the current season ends, so they are already looking for a replacement to take charge of the first team of the historic institution.
Together with Max Eberl, the club's new sports director, they are working on the ideal man, and there appeared none other than Martin Demicheliscurrent coach of River Plate, who appears on the list along with heavyweights such as Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane, according to the German site Sport1, one of the most prestigious media in that country.
It is worth remembering that, when he arrived at Millonario, “Micho” had left Bayern's second team (what would be the Reserve) to return to Núñez: now he could return to the same club but with the interesting challenge of commanding the main team, which is struggling constantly for the top positions in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League.
River's current technical director He played between 2003 and 2011 for Bayern Munichwhere he won four Bundesligas and nine other national titles, to become a symbol of the institution both on and off the field.
After 11 consecutive seasons of being crowned in the Bundes, everything indicates that that streak will be cut this year, taking into account that with 11 games left, with 33 units at stake, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen is 8 points ahead of them.
Demichelis has been River's coach for 63 games: although he was champion of the Professional League and the Champions Trophy, It is something discussed and resisted by a good portion of the River Plate fans, who accuse him of not having been able to have an identity or optimal functioning of the team. What will happen?
#leaving #River #Martín #Demichelis #candidate #succeed #Thomas #Tuchel #coach #Bayern #Munich
Leave a Reply