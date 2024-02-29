On Thursday, February 29, during the announcement of his message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a proposal to double the tax deduction for children. The changes will affect benefits for the second and third child. Read about how the size of this support measure will change and who can receive it in the Izvestia article.

Putin on increasing the tax deduction for children

According to the current rules, the tax deduction for the first and second child is 1.4 thousand rubles, and for the third, fourth and each subsequent child – 3 thousand rubles. Those who are raising a child with a disability have the right to an increased deduction: 12 thousand rubles for natural and adoptive parents and 6 thousand rubles for guardians and trustees. The benefit is provided monthly until a person’s annual income subject to personal income tax reaches 350 thousand rubles.

During his speech, Putin proposed increasing the deduction for the second child to 2.8 thousand rubles per month, and for the third and all subsequent ones – to 6 thousand rubles. The head of state also spoke in favor of increasing the income limit covered by the benefit to 450 thousand rubles per year. At the same time, the Russian leader emphasized, this measure of support must be provided automatically, without a declaration.

Child tax credit – who can get it?

The deduction is due to all Russian tax residents raising one or more children if they pay personal income tax. This category includes people working under an employment or civil contract, property owners who officially rent out housing, and others.

Non-residents, individual entrepreneurs and self-employed people will not be able to receive a deduction, as they pay taxes according to a different system.

Natural and adoptive parents, their spouses, trustees and guardians can count on the benefit. In this case, both the father and the mother are entitled to a deduction, and only parents have the right to a double benefit.

A support measure is provided for each minor child. If the child continues his studies at a university or college, the benefit is extended until his 24th birthday. However, if your studies end earlier, the deduction will stop starting from the month you received your diploma or stopped studying.

How to get a child tax credit

The child tax deduction is quite simple. To do this, it is enough to submit an application addressed to the employer with a request to provide a benefit. A sample document can be obtained from the accounting department or downloaded on the Internet. The application is completed once; it does not need to be submitted annually. You can fill out the form again after the birth of another child.

The list of documents required to receive support measures depends on the taxpayer’s life situation. Most often needed:

birth certificates of all children, regardless of whether they are entitled to a deduction or not;

documents on adoption, establishment of guardianship, guardianship;

certificate of study for students under 24 years of age;

Marriage certificate;

certificate of disability of the child (if necessary).

If a stepfather or stepmother is claiming the deduction, an additional statement from the parent is required that his spouse is involved in supporting the child. A single mother or father needs documents confirming this status.

Another way to receive a “children’s” deduction is to contact the Federal Tax Service. To do this, the parent must submit to the department office all the above documents and the 3-NDFL declaration for the period in which it is planned to receive the benefit. This can be done in person or in your personal account on the Federal Tax Service website.

The application will be reviewed within three months. If no problems arise, the parent will be reimbursed for all overpaid taxes.

Earlier, Izvestia told what benefits and payments large families in Russia are entitled to.