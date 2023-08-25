The German Council of Ministers approved this week a bill that seeks to facilitate the nationalization process for foreigners, reducing the deadlines and generalizing the possibility of also maintaining the nationality of origin.

“This is one of the most important projects,” said the Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, when presenting the reform to the press.

What are the changes and when could they start operating? We tell you.

Changes to the nationality law in Germany

As explained by the Colombian Embassy in Germany, with the reform the government intends to allow multiple nationalities, since Until now, those interested in receiving German nationality had to renounce their original citizenship.

But “in the near future, Immigrants applying for German nationality will no longer be forced to renounce their nationality of origin” and Germans who wish to acquire another citizenship may also retain their nationality.

(Also read: Woman abandoned by her son in the Darién jungle gives her version: “He tried to kill me”)

According to Minister Faeser, the change is due to the fact that “many immigrants feel German but do not want to break ties with their country of origin.”

The reform also stipulates that after five years of legal residence in Germany, currently eight, you will have the right to request nationalization in this European country. Citizenship may also be requested for children born from that moment on.

“For children born in Germany to foreign parents, the project provides for the possibility of receiving German citizenship without reservation and retaining the citizenship of their parents. This applies if at least one of the parents has lived legally in Germany for more than five years. “, explains the Embassy in this regard.

After five years of legal residence in Germany, currently eight, you will have the right to request nationalization.

In special cases, specifically in those in which the citizens are well integrated in the country, they will be able to apply for their nationality after three years of residence legal in that country.

The project also establishes the conditions to obtain nationality, among which will be, as a general rule, be able to demonstrate that the person can earn a living in German territory, in addition to knowledge of the language.

(You may be interested in: They filter audio of Edwin Arrieta before he was assassinated in Thailand)

“There are, among the main considerations, the possibility of verifying the successful integration of the candidate into German society, This includes a good knowledge of the German language and the ability to provide for one’s own livelihood,” the Embassy said in its statement.

However, there may be exceptions in certain cases, such as with regard to the so-called guest worker generation of the 1960s who, Faeser said, did not receive integration offers at the time and have contributed to German well-being.

Berlin, capital of Germany.

The minister also specified that Those who have committed crimes related to anti-Semitism will be excluded from the possibility of naturalization, racism and other forms of discrimination.

“Actions motivated by anti-Semitism, racism or other inhuman acts are incompatible with the guarantee of human dignity of the Basic Law of the Federal Republic of Germany and violate the free and democratic basic order within the Federal Republic of Germany meaning of this law”, affirmed the minister in this regard.

(Keep reading: Where is Melania? The former first lady, absent during the Donald Trump scandal)

After approval by the Executive, the project must now go to discussion in the German Parliament. It will be addressed in the second session, which will start on September 7.

According to the Colombian Embassy in Germany, Its final approval is expected to take place in the first half of 2024.

The Embassy of Colombia in Germany, Ambassador @YadirSalazarM,@CancilleriaCol inform our compatriots 🇨🇴 in 🇩🇪 and public opinion about the current status of the draft reform of the German Nationality Law🔗 https://t.co/YJlSs3GCkR — Botschaft von Kolumbien in Deutschland (@EmbajadaColDE) August 24, 2023

Minister Faeser stated that the modernization of the right of nationalization is part of the strategy to attract qualified workers foreigners to the country. “We are in competition for the best qualified and we will only win the best if they can become part of our society with full rights on a reasonable level,” she said.

(Also: Learn the popular story of Aoshima Island, where there are more cats than people.)

In addition, he recalled that the issue of a modernization of the nationalization law -and especially the issue of dual nationality- has generated harsh debates in the past.

At the end of the last century, the red-green government of Gerhard Schröder made an attempt to reform the nationality law, to which the conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Social Christian Union (CSU) reacted with a campaign to collect signatures against.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With EFE