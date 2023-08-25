Federico Gaibotti had first killed his father Umberto and then took his own life in prison: his mother speaks for the first time

The words spoken by Maria Cristina Ravanelli to the journalists of the are full of immense pain Courier Bergamo. Last August 4, his son, Federico Gaibottikilled his father Umberto (the woman’s ex-husband) and after a week he committed suicide in prison.

The last few years had become a nightmare in the Gaibotti house. A boy, Federico, who, as he told his mom he had everything in order to do what he wanted. The lady explains: “He was intelligent, hardworking, precise, sweet, polite, with character. He had opened the tattoo shop in Martinengo, he had done it all by himself“.

A boy who is fallen into oblivionin a bottomless tunnel, that of drugwhich eventually took it all away.

Maria Cristina said she was away from home for three monthsfrom June to August, just because it had fear of his son and his violent attitudes always aimed at the same goal, that of obtaining money to buy drugs.

That fear, explains Maria Cristina, has it saved. But today she feels devastating pain.

Woman’s anger

A sure pain accompanied by angerthat of Signora Ravanelli.

We families are alone, powerless. It’s like thinking of climbing the Himalayas without an oxygen tank. Do everything you can, go to the Sert, contact the communities but you also have to deal with the procedures and long waits, take him to the emergency room if he’s sick, to psychiatry, call the Carabinieri, report him, go get him if they even call you in the middle of the night, you don’t want him at home anymore and then you take him back because you hope so, he’s your son. But in the end we families are alone with their monsters, and we are exhausted.

Federico Gaibotti’s double extreme gesture

Last August 4th the first act of an endless tragedy that destroyed a family took place.

Federico Gaibotti entered his father’s house Humbert and, at the height of yet another quarrel, he has it stabbed six times resulting in his death.

Arrested shortly thereafter, he was led into prison and there, after a week, he also put an end to his own life, hanging himself with a sweatshirt.

He had told the investigators that his intention was to steal an iPad from his father’s house for repay a debt of 200 euros, after which he would have taken his own life.

Mr. Umberto at that point would have tried to stop himbut the boy’s sick mind did all the rest.