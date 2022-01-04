In addition to being one of the most common resolutions when the new year arrives,

quit smoking in the car It is a very wise decision, for health reasons, since tobacco causes the death of more than 7 million people a year, of which more than 6 million are direct consumers and around 890,000 are non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke, according to the

World Health Organization (WHO). But also because if we adhere to the Highway Code, although it does not prevent smoking while driving, it could result in a fine of up to one hundred euros if the agents estimate that

for carrying a cigarette in hand, or let go of the steering wheel to turn it on or remove the ash, we are losing our attention to driving.

But if we go further, Health is studying banning smoking inside cars, since in addition to the public health problem that it generates, the

DGT It also warns of the distraction capacity of smoking behind the wheel.

Smokers’ vehicles accumulate the smell of smoke and nicotine. If you don’t take care of the hygiene of your car, it will be difficult to eliminate the smell of tobacco completely, and if among your plans for the new year are to quit smoking, perhaps you should also try to eliminate the smell of tobacco from the vehicle.

Another trick to remove the smell of tobacco from the car is to leave

a cup of ammonia inside it overnight, while parked. The ammonia will absorb bad odors from the car. The next morning, remove the mug and you will notice how much of the tobacco smell has disappeared.

The

citrus peels and coffee beans they are good odor absorbers. You can place a small container that contains these natural elements, somewhere in the car.

As explained from

EurotallerIf you don’t like the smell of coffee, you can also resort to an old trick, used for example to eliminate odors in refrigerators and appliances.

It’s about sodium bicarbonate.

Distribute it in some open containers and leave it to act at night, when the car is not in motion, to avoid spilling it.

For complete cleaning and odor removal it is recommended

go to a specialized workshop or cleaning center that deals with the thorough sanitation of the car’s ventilation system and a review, and replacement, of filters.