Book Review | Christopher Paolin’s science fiction fails to evoke a sense of wonder – The book could serve as light entertainment, but the story suffers from credibility issues

Christopher Paolin’s novel ended up in Finland as a two-part youth book.

A science fiction novel

Christopher Paolini: Infinitum. The sea of ​​stars. Parts 1 and 2 (To Sleep in a Sea of ​​Stars). Finnish Ilkka Rekiaro. Oak. 672 s.

In the 22nd century humanity has spread to the stars. Kira Navárez is a 27-year-old xenobiologist. He is on an expedition to study a planet called Adrasteia for settlement. The expedition also includes his male friend, and perhaps it would be time for them to settle into their fields.

However, everything changes when Kira finds an ancient structure of unknown space beings on the planet. In its vein, he finds a riddle that will revolutionize his life. And the whole life of mankind: suddenly the Alliance of Humanity is involved in interstellar conflict. Kira has to embark on a long and dangerous journey to find a solution to the destruction threatening the human race.

I admitthat I had prejudices Christopher Paolinin towards a scientific novel. I didn’t like what he wrote as a teenager at all Heirfantasy series. Unfortunately The sea of ​​stars did not offer a pleasant surprise. Although Paolini, now 37, has developed as a writer, The sea of ​​stars is a spectacularly produced but flat space entertainment novel.

Points must be given to the author for world construction. The strangers of the work have mainly been considered in terms of biology and history, the technology of traveling faster than light has been considered, the planet and the various customs of astronauts and the new religions of mankind are well presented. For Infodump lovers, there are dozens of attachment pages at the end of the books.

Paolini has also sprinkled small tributes to other writers in her work, Iain M. Banksista P. G. Wodehouseen.

Internally, however, the world of the work is poor. When you read it, you rarely feel what it would be like to live in a star-scattered society. The Alliance of Mankind sometimes feels like the United States reflected in space: when Paolini has failed to build the world, he leans on America. The sea of ​​stars tastes sciff of decades in places, but not in a good way.

Paolini fails to evoke a sense of wonder and does not startle the reader with visions of a completely new and foreign world. All the sci-fi elements in the book are familiar from the history of the genre. Even space creatures have tentacles.

Paolinin the novel could serve as light entertainment, but unfortunately the story suffers from credibility issues. They are not about sci-fi inventions, they are plot twists. Everything revolves around Kira too much.

If the intention is to write a space opera in which everything is great, ancient and astonishing, then the events that twist interstellar empires cannot really be blamed on the fault of one 27-year-old woman. Paolini manages to make big big.

Unfortunately, Kira is not a particularly fascinating protagonist either. He has little other distinguishing qualities than the way he plays the accordion. Luckily, Kira joins the crew of a wrecked spaceship called the Snail, which includes more colorful characters.

Yes, yes The sea of ​​stars pages translated, but in a moderately indifferent mood. Paolini has said the book is aimed at adults, but it’s hard to believe that an adult genre enthusiast would get excited about a book in which familiar scifitropes are rotated non-masterfully.

Tammi has classified the book for young people. In the United States, a couple of sex scenes in the book – where it’s better not to go any further – are likely to automatically move the book to the adult side.

Tammi has also divided the novel, which was published as a single work in the original language, into two volumes. The sea of ​​stars the end betrays a sequel, but the novel does not ignite the enthusiasm to follow Kira’s adventures beyond this.