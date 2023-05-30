Are you a client of Banco Azteca, Santander or Banorte? As of June of this year, the Welfare Secretariat rwill make a change in certain deposits to the cards of the account holders of these financial institutions. Here we tell you the details.

The Welfare Secretariat will make changes to economic support programs throughout Mexico starting next monthafter four and a half years of making deposits to beneficiaries, through Banco Azteca, Banorte or Santander.

As part of the migration operation of the dependency programs that grant economic support from the Mexican government, deposits for seniors will be suspendedhence they will no longer be able to receive the money from the universal pension for the elderly on your Banco Azteca, Banorte and Santander card from the first day of June 2023.

Due to the foregoing, millions of clients of Banco Azteca, Banorte and Santander will be separated from the deposits of the dispersal operations of the economic support granted by the Ministry of Well-being for all older adults across Mexico.

Seniors have up to may 31 to approach the authorities of the universal pension to be able to carry out the migration process and that they do not lose the payment of this program, otherwise they will no longer be able to receive money from Wellness programs and will have to cover an account management fee charged by the three banking institutions.

The head of the Ministry of Well-being, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, urged through her social networks all the beneficiaries of the pension for older adults who are clients of Banco Azteca, Banorte and Santander, so that they expedite the exchange process and can open an account new in the Wellness Bankwhich will now be the only means through which they will be able to receive the deposits made by government support programs for the month of June.