The pandemic was a hard time for many families in Peru and the world. Lockdown and distancing ourselves from our loved ones also affected our emotional side, in addition to the deadly virus itself that claimed lives daily. In those times, the Government and national brands were in charge of carrying messages – through different media – to raise awareness among the population about care in order to counteract the feared COVID-19. 'Pacho' He was a character that touched the hearts of all Peruvians, in the midst of pain and affliction, which made many feel identified. Find out more in this note.

Entel announces the death of 'Pacho'

Through Instagram, Entel announced this afternoon that Roberto Abugattásgrandfather 'Pacho', ceased to exist with a sensitive message. “Our beloved 'Pacho' left us with a leap towards heaven. We accompany the family in these moments”reads the publication.

In 2021, 'Pacho' managed to raise awareness among many Peruvians and therefore made a series of commercials again. All with the same goal: to raise awareness.

He Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion He saw it favorably and in 2021 considered 'Pacho' as the protagonist of his commercial 'Pongo el corazón'. In said audiovisual material, Roberto Abugattás He told a little more about his story. In addition, he encouraged the population to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I was national champion 19 consecutive times. I went to 2 Olympics, one in Japan and the other in Mexico. I achieved third place in a world championship, but I never managed to be first. I had to grow old to be world high jump champion “, said.

What did users say about Pacho's unfortunate news?

“That commercial made you cry in times of pandemic. Thank you, 'Pacho'. And to all the Pachos who waited to hug you again,” “'Pacho' reminded us that the distance does not matter, nor the Covid. Family is family. And where they are, our hearts would be there. I feel as if he had been my grandfather”, “A well-deserved tribute to 'Pacho', like an advertisement from Entel. He deserves it”, “Noooo, Pacho. It was an advertisement full of feeling, the good thing is that, in fiction, he was able to reunite with his granddaughter and was happy”, reads among the comments.

Users on social networks send messages of condolence to 'Pacho's' family. Photo: Instagram/Entel Perú

Who was 'Pacho' Abugattás?

Roberto Abugattás, known as 'Pacho', was a multiple jumping champion at the Pan American Games in Japan (1964) and Mexico (1968). In addition, he was mayor of La Molina and during the pandemic he starred in various commercials to raise awareness among citizens about taking care of the deadly wave of the coronavirus.

