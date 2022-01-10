Home page politics

Karl Lauterbach, here with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, can imagine further corona measures.

At the Corona summit, Germany’s new corona rules were just adopted. Karl Lauterbach can already imagine a further tightening.

Berlin – It was not until Friday that the federal and state governments met agreed on updated corona rules for Germany *. If Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach * (SPD) has its way, the current measures may not be enough. In view of the Omikron variant, tightening could come “in due course”.

Lauterbach on new corona rules: “Further measures will still be necessary”

On Sunday (January 9th) Lauterbach assessed the current Corona rate in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. The SPD politician described the 2G-plus rule agreed by the federal and state governments in gastronomy and the new quarantine rules as successes. “I think that will help us.” He added, however, that that will not be enough to defeat Omikron. “I think the number of cases will increase. Therefore, further action will be necessary in due course. But that is now a very important step forward. “

The federal and state governments agreed on a 2G-plus regulation for restaurants, cafes and pubs on Friday. According to this, only vaccinated and convalescent people with a negative corona test and people with a booster vaccination have access. There are also new quarantine regulations.

The rules are already being implemented by the federal states, said Lauterbach. “That will be a little different from country to country, but it will apply very quickly.” Regarding the procedure, he explained: “We are making a model ordinance.” This will then be decided “by the Bundestag and Bundesrat” – so it will be done in the next week “. Then the countries would have to react and take over. “But I’m totally confident about that, because no country has contradicted the model ordinance that we made there.” In fact, the states could already anticipate, Lauterbach added.

Gastronomy only for the boosted? “We can also take other measures”

However, the gastro rules promptly sparked discussions. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder directly expressed his doubts. Bavaria is now going a separate way. Even far away from the Bavarian inn rules discussions, questions remain about the current decisions. When asked whether at some point only people with a booster vaccination could have access to the catering trade, Lauterbach said on ARD: “No, that doesn’t necessarily mean, because we can take other measures. But I think it is important first of all to give the measures we have now taken a chance to have an effect. “

The citizens would also have it to a certain extent in their own hands. "The more boosters we have in society, the harder it is for Omikron to build up a strong wave." Of course, "that we have to continue when we get a big wave," emphasized Lauterbach. "An infection would be far too risky."