According to a recent indiscretion brought online by the renowned analyst Dr. Serkan Toto, it would seem that Mario Kart 9 is currently in development, and on top of that, could offer players some interesting twists for the series.

To quote the words of the same Toto:

I am aware of the excellent sales that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is racking up on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is currently in development.

To this he then added that Nintendo “could anticipate”The new iteration of the franchise just this year.

How much truth can there be in these words? Nintendo has the new numbered chapter of Mario Kart already in development? For the moment it is good not to take these rumors for granted, and to take everything with a grain of salt.

Source: IGN Street Destructoid