Being a goalkeeper on a soccer team is a glorifying task for some, unfair for others. The goalkeeper, being the last man responsible for the ball entering the goal, is often more the villain than the hero.

(Also read: This will be Colombia’s uniform for the match against Ecuador: do you like it?).

However, a recent study, carried out by researchers at the University of Dublin, has concluded that the work of goalkeepers can bring physical and even extra-sports benefits.

The study was led by Michael Quinn and published in the journal ‘Current Biology’, and analyzed the way to process information of goalkeepers against other players and people who do not play soccer.

(Related: The Juventus player who received a drastic sanction in the case of illegal betting).

It should be remembered that to stop the ball, those with gloves must decide, in fractions of a second, where to throw their body, how to position themselves and when to clear in different ways, based on incomplete and often hindered sensory information.

The study, then, brought together 60 volunteers, including goalkeepers, field players and non-playing individuals.

They all took a test that tested their ability to react to simultaneous visual and auditory stimuli on a screen. Beeps and flashes were projected, and sometimes, for example, two beeps and a flash led to two flashes being erroneously perceived.

The error rate of all participants decreased as the test progressed. However, the researchers noted that the goalkeepers’ error learning speed was noticeably higher.

(Of interest: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, pursued by bad luck: he was injured again in Italy).

The results concluded that the multisensory processing capacity of a goalkeeper is much faster than that of civilians and field players, since Their precision and speed of reaction to audiovisual stimuli was much greater.

Furthermore, the frequency with which goalkeepers integrated beeps and images was quite low, indicating that Their sporting career has allowed them to isolate their senses when they need it..

In Medellín, goalkeepers are rented for friends’ soccer games

ALEJANDRO VICTORIA TOBÓN

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

More news in El Tiempo

Lawyers for rapper Tekashi 69 request habeas corpus for alleged irregularity in his arrest

Cell phone charging: three mistakes to avoid when recharging your cell phone battery

Daniela Tapia told the emotional consequences that the war in Israel left her