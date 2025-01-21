Like so many other words and concepts that resonate everywhere, Do we really know what parabens are in shampoo? and if they are good or not? It is a group of chemical compounds that are used as preservatives in cosmetic and personal care products, such as shampoos, creams and lotions. Its main function is to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi, which helps to prolong the useful life of the product, as explained by Hospital Capilar, the largest corporation in the hair sector, which remembers that there are also different types.

Among the varieties, the most common are the methylparaben, ethylparaben, propylparaben and butylparabenNo. Each of them has similar properties, but they can vary in their effectiveness and in the way they are absorbed, as stated by Dr. María del Carmen Soto, from Hospital Capilar.

Are they really good for hair?

The reality is that, in recent years, parabens have been the subject of controversy. “This is due to concerns about their safety. Some studies have suggested that they can mimic estrogen in the body, which has led to speculation about their possible relationship with health problems, such as cancer. However, scientific evidence is not clear. is conclusive and health authorities have declared that they are safe in the permitted concentrations,” explains Dr. Soto.

“There is also no solid scientific evidence to show that shampoos with parabens aggravate hair loss, scalp irritation or dandruff. However, if a person is sensitive to parabens, they may experience irritation. Likewise, there is no conclusive evidence that indicates that parabens affect hair quality in the long term, since this depends more on factors such as genetics, diet and general hair care,” explains the doctor from Hospital Capilar.

Is a shampoo with or without parabens better?

This is really not a question that can be answered lightly. For example, paraben-free shampoos may be a more suitable option for people with sensitive skin or allergies. However, they are not necessarily better in terms of effectiveness for everyone. The choice depends on the individual needs of each person.

In the words of Dr. María del Carmen Soto, it is important to highlight that health authorities, such as the FDA and the EU, have established safe limits for the use of parabens in cosmetic products and, in the permitted concentrations, they are considered safe for the body. human use.

For its part, the FDA does not set a specific limit for parabens in cosmetic products, but considers them safe at low concentrations. On the other hand, the European Union has restricted the use of certain parabens, allowing up to 0.8% for methylparaben and ethylparaben in products and a maximum of 0.14% for butylparaben and propylparaben.

Likewise, “when choosing a shampoo with or without parabens, it is important to consider the sensitivity of your skin and scalp, as some people may be allergic to parabens. Keep in mind that shampoos without parabens often They contain alternative preservatives. It is true that using paraben-free shampoos is a great step towards healthier hair care, but it is not the only factor to consider,” says the Hospital Capilar doctor.

How to have complete hair care

In short, to have complete hair care, It is essential to combine paraben-free shampoos with other healthy habits, such as maintaining a balanced diet rich in nutrients, hydrating properly and avoid excessive use of heat tools. On the other hand, it is also important to make regular cuts and protect your hair from environmental factors in order to maximize the benefits of a paraben-free shampoo and keep your hair in optimal condition.