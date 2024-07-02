The importance of audio

The way in which each person consumes entertainment varies greatly from one person to another. Factors such as comfort, space, and most of all, budget, often dictate the experience that one can have with a particular piece of work. Especially when it comes to video games, the experience can be completely different depending on the equipment that is being used. Consumers of this medium tend to invest without any qualms in things like a great television, ignoring the fact that audio represents almost 50 percent of the title or titles that we are about to enjoy.

Of course, the ideal is to go for a great home theater system, but the reality is that today, there are considerably more affordable and practical options for anyone who wants to have great sound. Over the past few days we have been testing the Pulse Elite of Sony PlayStationheadphones that are finally reaching our market and that are intended to replace the 3D Pulse with which the PS5 It’s been almost four years now. Are they worth it?

Important news

Let’s go straight to the changes that the Pulse Elite compared to the 3D Pulse. In addition to the aesthetic modification that is obvious and clear, new location of the buttons, the headset of PlayStation It now has an extendable microphone to generate greater clarity in the voice, in addition to now being able to isolate much better the background noise that does not correspond to what you are saying. The quality in general I could tell you that it is very similar to that of the previous model, that is, we have something average that works well for gaming sessions or for having a call, but that will hardly work for something like recording audio.

In addition to the above, we now have a new charging port in addition to the traditional USB-C, which allows us to charge the battery through a mount that is included in the package. Something quite convenient. And what about battery life? I think that unlike what happens with the DualSense, the headphones of PlayStation have had good results. With the Pulse Elite You can expect something around 20 hours of duration, which I think is quite acceptable for a headset of this type.

Comfort is still top notch. Even though the Pulse Elite They feel a little heavier than the 3D Pulse, but I never felt any discomfort after wearing them for several hours at a time thanks to their self-adjusting headband, and the temperature around my ears was maintained well. Something I still don’t love is that Sony Once again, they decided to cover the ear cushions with a very thin film that resembles skin. In the first few months, there is never a problem, but after a while of use, even if they are cleaned after each session and given normal care, this part begins to fall off and leave residue everywhere, which is extremely annoying. We will have to see how this behaves in the future.

At the end of the day all of the above would matter little without good audio quality, which, I can tell you, is up to par. Among its most important new features, the Pulse Elite They feature a technology known as Magnetic Planer that one normally sees in much more expensive headphones. This serves to significantly reduce audio distortion. If you are coming from a Pulse 3D or another similar headset, you will instantly notice the difference, especially if you like to play games or watch movies with the volume up and the bass boosted. Undoubtedly, this part of the product is one of the most important and one of the most attractive. Returning to the subject of sound quality, I repeat that it is excellent and works perfectly with the 3D audio technology that the Pulse 3D is capable of. PS5.

For this review, we mainly used Alan Wake 2 and Stellar Bladeboth with excellent results. They were also tested with the Blu-ray 4K of Top Gun Maverickas well as with the new season of The House of the Dragon through MAX and yes, they are also sensational for consuming content outside of video games. On the music side everything is great, but I think I still prefer things like my Beat Solo Pro, for example. It’s a matter of taste, I guess.

Another element worth highlighting is that although, Pulse Elite Although they don’t have noise cancelling as such, the way they isolate outside audio is really good. At least in a TV room inside my house at a medium volume, I did completely lose track of what was going on around me. Of course, a much more severe test would be outdoors or on a plane, for example, but it is important to mention that we are looking at a headset that is designed to be used at home or in an office, not to be taken on trips.

Compatibility and flexibility is also important when purchasing a headset, because even though the Pulse Elite They are highly designed so that their use is with the PS5, Sony The company also took into account that its users will want to use them with other devices. First of all, thanks to its USB wireless adapter, you can enjoy them natively on your PC or Mac, and of course, you can connect them via Bluetooth to something like your cell phone or tablet. It is important to mention that another new feature of these headphones is that they have the ability to be connected to two devices at the same time, so that, for example, you can be playing and at the same time having a call through your cell phone. Likewise, they work natively with the PS Portal.

Best option in price range?

As with any piece of technology, price is always an issue. The Pulse 3D had stood out as one of the best options on the market thanks to its range within $100 dollars. This time, Sony increased that figure to $150, but trust me it’s totally worth it. Pulse Elite They are markedly better gaming headsets than the aforementioned thanks to things like the magnetic Planer and much more. I would say that again, if you don’t want to spend a fortune on a multifaceted and quite flexible headset that will primarily be used for gaming, here you have an almost unbeatable option, especially if of course, you are within the ecosystem of PlayStation Needless to say, they don’t work on either Xbox or Switch unless you connect them via an auxiliary cable, losing some of their most important functions. By the way, their price in Mexico is $3,500 pesos.