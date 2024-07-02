Just as merchants point out that a project for customer parking is urgently needed, in order to prevent sales from falling in the downtown area, it is also urgent that there be a firm hand against motorists who have already made it a habit to park in double rows and with their actions impede free transit. In response to this situation and the call from the trade sector, Councilman Romeo Gelinec Galindo Inzunza He indicated that it could be started by re-implementing the one-hour parking program and that the City Council take control of the parking lot. Old Marketwhich is being operated by private individuals. It is clear that there is what needs to be done, hopefully these proposals will not be left hanging for just a few weeks, which is what usually happens, and that Nedel Ruiz, the Traffic Commander, will take the lack of mobility seriously, so that if these proposals are implemented, they will meet their objective, because if there is no firm hand on this part, any strategy that is implemented will be useless.

The mayor of Angostura, Miguel Angel Angulo Acosta, He said that his return to the Municipal Presidency is in compliance with his rights, because his term of government will end on October 31. Upon taking back the reins of the Municipalitywill be to leave everything ready for the process of handing over the administration, but its intention is not to leave active debts, or, if it cannot be avoided, that the incoming administration inherits minimal problems.

Sharp strategies that come to eradicate the problem at its roots is what is required in the municipality of Mocorito, since the clamor of its mountain communities for the lack of water has been diminishing over time, as in Fig tree of the Vega, where they have become accustomed to living off of the service of pipes and water transports. And although they maintain the hope that a new well can give them the supply of the vital liquid, which they have lacked for about 10 years, it is required that Mayor María Elizalde Ruelas continues with the negotiations with the State Government to attract more works of potable water to the localities far from the municipal capital. It is true that the municipal leader is about to end her period, however, in the State, the administration continues, for this reason, she must leave projects ready for the management of these works that, within themselves, are longed for by all the Mocoritenses who live in these areas.

Without a doubt, Carlos Humberto Cuadras, mayor of Villa Benito Juárez, should be more aware of the needs of the people, and the fact is that the access drops to Tamazula II They are in very bad condition and the ground is eaten away, even though it hasn’t even rained. And the fact is that not even the truck ramp is in good condition, which is truly a risk for the population, because when they want to get on the Mexico Highway 15 To travel to Guamúchil or Guasave, vehicles have to turn back because the low level of the ground with the asphalt is truly an impediment.