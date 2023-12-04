Connie Chaparro and Sergio Galliani They are always shown as one of the most solid marriages in the national entertainment world. Both have been together for more than 15 years and usually share various moments they spend together on their social networks; However, the actress surprised her followers by publishing an unexpected message about heartbreak on her public Facebook profile. Many began to question whether it was a hint or whether it was made in reference to the father of her son.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Connie Chaparro do after leaving television?

What message of heartbreak did Connie Chaparro publish?

The actress and radio host surprised her fans by publishing a strange message that talks about heartbreak on her social networks. She usually shares part of her daily routine at her house and her work, but now she sparked rumors that something would be wrong at her marriage to Sergio Galliani.

Connie Chaparro her message on networks. Photo: Facebook/Connie Chaparro

“When someone loves you, it shows; and when he doesn’t love you, it shows much more“says the post on his Facebook account. Given this, several users asked him if it was a hint to the artist who played ‘Nachito’ in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’.

YOU CAN SEE: Connie Chaparro to those who criticize the years of age difference in Sergio Galliani: “Live your life”

Are Connie Chaparro and Sergio Galliani going through a crisis?

Given the doubts of a large number of users, the actress Connie Chaparro interacted with some of her followers and, finally, ended the mystery that was generated about the alleged crisis in her marriage with Sergio Galliani. She decided to end the speculation once and for all.

Connie Chaparro responds to her followers. Photo: Facebook capture/Connie Chaparro

One person commented that it could be a hint, so the radio host responded: “I’m not one of those, I just write thoughts.” But it was not the only thing he said, because someone else made reference to the actor who worked in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ and his partner did not remain silent: “(It’s) Nothing personal” and “No, they’re just reflections”was the short explanation given by the 40-year-old artist.