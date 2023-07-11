Brazil Agencyi

07/10/2023 – 22:23

Judge Ricardo Leite, from the 10th Federal Court of Brasília, ordered the release, this Monday (10), of hacker Walter Delgatti, one of those investigated for invading the cell phones of former judge Sergio Moro and former prosecutors of Operation Lava Jato .

Delgatti was arrested last week on charges of leaving Campinas (SP) without court authorization. Prior authorization to leave the city is one of the precautionary measures imposed in the process to replace another arrest that was made in 2019.

Upon analyzing the defense’s request for freedom, the magistrate decided to release the hacker and ordered the installation of an electronic anklet.

Delgatti’s defense claimed that he has a son in São Paulo and also traveled to the capital of São Paulo to look for a job.























