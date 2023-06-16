Georg Gänswein served in the Vatican and Pope Benedict XVI for almost three decades. Now Pope Francis is sending him home to Breisgau. About an amazing career – and a broken relationship of trust.

An Sunday, September 15, 2013 Archbishop Georg Gänswein visited Urbisaglia in the central Italian region of Marche. According to media reports at the time, the visit was a huge success. The town of a good 2,400 inhabitants, located around 230 kilometers north-east of Rome, welcomed the then 57-year-old churchman like a star. He was “so young” and looked “so good,” said the people of Urbisaglia, the newspapers wrote at the time. And on top of that he was “as close to the people as Pope Francis”.

Matthias Rub Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

On the eve of the visit to Urbisaglia, there was a concert in honor of Gänswein in the church of San Filipo Neri in the nearby provincial capital of Macerata. “Tutto Macerata” came – the visit of the Curial Archbishop from the Vatican in Urbisaglia was also a social event in the university town of Macerata.