Survivor of the shipwreck in the Ionian Sea in Kalamata, Greece, waits inside a warehouse in the port city | Photo: EFE/EPA/Angelos Tzortzinis

Greek authorities on Thursday detained nine Egyptians accused of human trafficking as part of investigations into the sinking of a fishing boat in the Ionian Sea that left at least 78 dead and hundreds missing.

According to public television ERT, the nine Egyptians, who are among the 104 rescued from the shipwreck, face accusations of forming a criminal organization with the aim of trafficking immigrants.

According to testimonies of some of those rescued reported by the Greek press, the 30-meter-long fishing boat initially left the Egyptian coast, made a stop in eastern Libya and then left for Italy.

The overloaded boat, on which between 500 and 700 migrants were traveling according to local press, sank after capsizing on Wednesday morning (14) southwest of the Greek peninsula of Peloponnese.

Hans Leijtens, executive director of Frontex, the European Union (EU) border agency, was this Thursday at the headquarters of the port authority in the city of Kalamata, where the rescued people were transferred.

“I am here to better understand what happened and to express my solidarity and help to Greek colleagues. [da Guarda Costeira Grega] who did everything possible to save lives,” said Leijtens.

The nine detainees had a website to attract people who want to emigrate to Europe and charged between 4,000 and 6,000 euros per migrant, ERT said.