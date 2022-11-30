Over 20 warships of the Russian fleet (with a total of 84 cruise missiles) are ready for combat in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. The alarm was raised by the Ukrainian Navy, specifying that 12 are in the Black Sea, including a Kalibr-type missile carrier, while the remaining 9 are in the Mediterranean, including five missile carriers.

In recent days, 23 Russian warships have sailed in the Sea of ​​Azov, including three from the Bosphorus Strait; 20 vessels sailed into the Black Sea, and six headed for the Bosphorus.

In the meantime, darkness has returned to Kiev: “the blackout programs for stabilization are not working”, announced the Ukrainian electricity company Dtek. Emergency interruptions are therefore back in the capital for the first time since November 23rd.