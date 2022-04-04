The answer. Faced with the swearing-in of Alfredo López, Alfredín, as a new member of the Sinaloense Party (PAS) in Mocorito after leaving the ranks of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), the response of the secretary general of the Aztec sun was immediate and was direct and without hesitation in the face of the situation that the PAS is experiencing, because through a statement, Walter Iram Armenta, indicated that they understand the desperation that the PAS is going through, after the “looted by the Morena party in recent days ”, and that is why they deduce that it is an urgency to show “fire extinguishers”. It is not known how far this coming and going of figures from one party to another can go, but everything indicates that as electoral times approach, these types of changes could be seen more often.

Yes to the mask. Given the downward register of official cases of covid-19, society has been relaxed and many have stopped using the face mask when they go out, despite the fact that it has been indicated that this does not mean that the pandemic has ended, Well, even to a lesser extent, there are still infections, and due to the proximity of the Easter holidays, sanitary measures should not be left aside, which is why the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, has expressed that it is It is important to continue using the face mask, and with this you continue to have the certainty of being more protected from getting infected when going out on the street or going to public places with crowds of people, since in addition to stopping wearing face masks, citizens no longer respect the healthy distance in closed spaces.

It is seen. After the 2021 electoral process, the former candidate of the National Action Party (PAN) for the municipal presidency of Mocorito, Gloria Leticia Ramírez, showed little or nothing in the political arena, and it was not until this weekend when through of the social networks of the party in Mocorito, published a photo in which he appears with the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, who is worth mentioning, was in Sinaloa last week. The spotlights do not point very much towards the blue and white in this municipality, because apparently they are struggling to stay afloat and will have to make a great effort if they want to reach 2024 with some strength, since it should be noted that everything indicates that the pieces from now on They are trying to accommodate themselves in the different games and nobody wants to be left out. Will the PAN in Mocorito bet on Gloria Leticia Ramírez at any given time?

They abuse. For 10 years, Guamúchil students have paid only 3.50 pesos, when the ideal is to pay 50 percent of the normal price, according to the delegate of Roads and Transportation in Salvador Alvarado, Hugo Félix, that is why while achieve an increase in the student rate, which for the moment will not come, they ask that the smart card that has been granted to them be used responsibly, because while it should be used an average of six times a day, there are those who abuse and They use it up to 15 times, meanwhile they will continue to ask for the support of the State Government to consider the increase in the rate.

