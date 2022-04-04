The program started this season with more than 2.8 million viewers and then continued to entertain around 3 million people every Sunday evening. Then Farmer seeks wife Twelve years ago it often attracted around 4 million viewers.

The KRO-NCRV program was the best viewed program of the evening yesterday. In second place, with 2.5 million viewers, is the NOS News from 8 p.m. The summaries of NOS Studio Sport Eredivisie saw almost 1.5 million sports fans and ended up in the Top 3.

How uncomfortable has it been on the farm this week? Did the sparks fly? And what bothered us in Farmer looking for a wife? After each broadcast, we give our opinion in this section.

