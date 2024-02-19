The Arbitration Commission decided to dismiss two of the arbitrators who handled the VAR last sunday at the game Envigado vs. America.

EL TIEMPO learned that the Commission that the VAR of the game, Heider Castro, and the AVAR, Mauricio Mercadowill no longer be taken into account for the Colombian renter's matches.

(Turbulent Colombian soccer: complaints of fixing, violence and refereeing failures)

(Bombshell! Mbappé would have already signed with Real Madrid: contract figures and announcement)

“The decision will be public and a statement will be issued,” said the source, who was asked what the reason for the dismissal is. To which she replied: “Because they are incompetent.”

In the midst of the illegal betting scandal, the source reconfirmed that there is a separated referee for the investigation of possible fixing in two matches of Patriots of Boyacá, which was revealed on Friday of last week.

The judges' decisions during the match caused immense controversy after the seventh date of the first tournament of the year.

In an unusual action charged by the referee Edwin Trujillo, Envigado was able to tie the match and prevented América from winning at the Oranges' home after 14 years.

After the 92nd minute and faced with the need to go for the tie, Envigado sent a ball to the center and there the controversy of the game arose.

The plays

During the first half of the game a highly discussed action occurred, when the Felipe Jaramillo knocked down with a strong kick Yojan Garces within the area.

The Envigado player grabbed his head after committing the foul, accepting his mistake. However, the judge Edwin Trujillo He did not consider that the play warranted a maximum penalty.

The 'scarlet' bench protested the penalty, but the VAR decided not to notify the referee and the match continued.

América's complaint was more emphatic due to the last action of the game after a cross in the area: referee Trujillo was called by those in charge of the VAR Castro and Mercado for a possible lack of Luis Paz on Santiago Noreña.

It took more than three minutes for the referee's team to make a decision that ended in a maximum penalty in favor of the local team, which triggered the discontent of Tulio Gomez, who told EL TIEMPO in the WhatsApp chat of the FPC presidents: “The refereeing in Colombia is unfortunate, they are robbing us and with the help of the VAR… How long are we going to continue with these perverse referees and VAR? First they steal a penalty from us, now they give us a non-existent penalty. “We have been robbed in Envigado,” said the maximum shareholder of the Cali club.

“Central referee and the VAR guilty, these gentlemen cannot whistle at us again, they do not give us guarantees,” wrote Tulio Gómez on his official X account.

(Radamel Falcao García achieves prestigious record in his career and expands his myth)