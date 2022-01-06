More bad news for Barça. Yesterday Araujo had to retire in the first half after not being able to bear the pain in his hand after a fall in the match against Linares.
Today we know the extent of the injury, as the club has confirmed that he has a fracture of the second and third metacarpal of the right hand. The player will have to go through the operating room tomorrow to have his bones welded, at which time another statement will be issued in which he will be informed of the player’s status and the time necessary to leave him. In the end, despite being a cumbersome operation, Araujo could play with a splint as long as the pain allows it, but the most certain is that for the next match this weekend in La Liga, Barça will not be able to count on he.
These types of operations do not involve a great complication, but still, they require your recovery time. Araujo could be out for a month, although it is likely that he will force himself and we will see him before with a special bandage. Fortunately, hand problems do not prevent playing football, although if the player is in pain and may fear a relapse, his performance could be affected. In the end, everything will depend on how the operation goes tomorrow and the feelings of the Uruguayan center-back.
Barça loses a committed footballer who was playing even in the full-back position, so Xavi’s problems are growing for this weekend, in which he will have to line up an eleven with many casualties due to the COVID outbreak- 19. De Jong also suffered an injury in yesterday’s game, so the Catalan can only hope that there are some players who are testing negative for COVID-19.
