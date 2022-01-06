We have soap opera for Morata. In recent days there have been several rumors about the signing of the Spanish striker from Juventus by Barça. At the beginning of the week the Blaugrana team seemed to have made its transfer, but after the statements of the Italian team coach, in which he assumed that the player would not leave, today we have learned that FC Barcelona will continue to insist.
Morata is not happy with his role in the team, and Juventus has already confirmed that he will not exercise the purchase option and will return Atlético de Madrid in summer, meanwhile, the Italian team does not seem to want to part with him in the middle of season, because they know that it is difficult to sign another forward in the winter market. In addition, the Spanish has several games in which he has scored and for that reason, Conte, would have clarified that he has him.
Barça for its part is determined to sign the forward, in fact Xavi, who would have given his approval for the transfer, would have had a telephone conversation with Morata in the last hours, explaining the project to the player. The Blaugrana team also has a problem with the Financial Fair Play, because in order to register the player they will have to release other members of the squad, something that is not being easy.
There is still almost a month of the winter market, and although both the club and the player would like to resolve this situation as soon as possible, everything indicates that it will last until the end. The arrival of Morata seems to be conditional on the signing by the Italians of another forward, something that has been complicated for the moment, since neither PSG is making Icardi’s departure easy, nor is Marseille doing the same with Milik. If Morata does not arrive, everything indicates that Barça will end the season with Luuk De Jong.
