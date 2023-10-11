Three colonels of the Peruvian National Police (PNP), who lead important crime investigation teams, They were threatened with death by members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua.



According to a report from the Domingo al Día program, on América Televisión, these are officers Juan Montufar, head of the Human Trafficking Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Directorate (Dirincri); Marco Conde, who works in the Robbery Investigation Division, and Jorge Carpio, from the PNP’s kidnapping investigation department.

The three colonels have in common that they are in the crosshairs of the Aragua Train due to the important work they do to combat and defeat organized crime in Peruvian territory. The police institution has in its possession the audios broadcast on the Sunday program.

“The police know what steps they are taking, from the moment they get up until nightfall, what they are doing to a criminal organization and they know the risks they are taking,” said General Óscar Arriola, national director of Criminal Investigation of the PNP.

According to the report, behind the threats are members of groups dedicated to pimping, extortion and drop-by-drop loans, linked to the Aragua Train.

