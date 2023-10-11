Classic slots never thought about themes, and they all had more or less the same idea: matching 7s and fruits on the reels. The first slot machines from the early 1900s were simple and focused on the combinations that could be achieved on the reels. With the advent of video slots, game providers began to explore themes, and comic book adaptations were high on the list. Superheroes, villains and the world of comics in general, mixed with a bit of reel spinning, seemed like an obvious combination.

The comic book characters that have been brought into the cinematic world of slots

Comic book heroes have been a part of pop culture for decades. Slot machines have been another avenue for recreating popular comic book characters even after they were seemingly forgotten. Characters such as Spiderman, Superman and Blade were among the first to appear in the best comics-themed real money slots. Today, i best brands with free slots they have a wide selection of titles, with characters like Superman and Batman receiving a much-needed reboot through slot titles. With the introduction of themes like these into slots, game providers have become more creative with bonus rounds. Free spins are now modeled after the game’s cartoon theme. The story’s heroes and villains get a bonus round that plays off their superpowers. It’s features like these that make comic slots stand out from other titles in the slots lobby. Furthermore, it offers more chances of winning, which is a huge attraction for slot players.

Great partnerships that bring more slots

Game providers have delivered better and better games over the years, tackling increasingly bold themes. As comic book slots grow in popularity, long-term partnerships are on the horizon between game providers and the two biggest cinematic universes. The evolution that began with comic book superheroes like Spiderman, which required a new roster of players every year, entered into the development of slots and has since revitalized the gaming category. While Marvel may not have agreed to long-term deals, DC is proving eager to get into online gaming. As part of the Warner Bros family, DC Comics is just following in its parent company’s footsteps, making sure it has a presence wherever it can manage it.

In DC Comics’ entry into the world of online betting, the company first partnered with Cryptologic, which was acquired by NextGen Gaming shortly thereafter. After inking the deal, the gaming company produced slots like Wonder Woman, Batman, and Justice League. Playtech was the most important game provider in participate in a partnership with DC Comics. The game provider is known for its progressive slots and has since established itself as the company with the most DC Comics adaptations for slots.

The best comic slots to play in 2023

With all the amazing titles you can choose from, there are plenty of games to try. Software companies have made these games among the most played thanks to the bonus features you can get with a single title. Here are some of the most interesting comedy slots that you should try.

X-Men

Cryptologic and Playtech both tried their hand at the comic book title, but the former did a better job of enhancing the theme. Meet Professor Xavier, Wolverine, Storm and Magneto in this epic adventure. The 5-reel, 3-row slot features 25 paylines. If you find the Xavier Institute on the reels, you enter the bonus round. In this part of the game you will have to send a hero to face the bad guys and wins will be awarded based on the life you have left at the end of the round. Ingenious ideas like these make games even more engaging. Slot enthusiasts have themes like these available in all the best ones Italian casinos for free slots. This way, you’ll never miss any of the action. Some casinos will sweeten the deal even by adding free spins for a good dose of fun.

The Dark Knight Rises

This was Microgaming’s attempt at a superhero slot and the game performed quite well, garnering favorable reviews from players. With 243 ways to win and 3 bonus features to play, The Dark Knight Rises has quickly established itself as one of the slots capable of delivering exciting action and big wins. In addition to the action on the reels, the slot also includes a progressive jackpot which makes the wins even more impressive. As DC Comics strives to become part of the world of online betting with slots like these the release of television series like Loki has allowed it to make inroads among comic book fans.

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad was a hit when it came out, and Playtech took the conversation from the movie and transferred the excitement to slots players. The slot features 5 reels, 4 rows and 50 paylines. Meet characters like Joker, Deadshot, El Diablo and Harley Quinn as you spin the reels. Each of these characters is accompanied by its own bonus round. The game, as typical of Playtech, features 4 jackpots for players, who can win up to $200,000. Suicide Squad boasts a superb structure that will remind you of the blockbuster film.

Conclusion

Comical slots have become a norm for players and slot enthusiasts are always excited to see what new innovations game providers have come up with. While the excitement may fade for older slots, new releases fuel the excitement. Game providers such as Playtech have made a name for themselves with their branded slots, demonstrating how influential comic slots can be.