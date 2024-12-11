Aragón wants to have a security and defense hub for which it has begun to take the first steps towards its implementation in Zaragoza. A process for which a meeting with the Ministry of Defense has taken place in Madrid in order to put this project on the table and establish synergies for its constitution.

After the meeting in which the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robres, participated, the president of the Government of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, explained that Robres will soon travel to Aragon to transfer to the defense industries “what are the potentialities and what are the the strengths” of the Aragonese community.

Aragón’s objective is power increase the weight of the defense sector and industry in the territory Therefore, it has been agreed with the ministry to collaborate so that companies in the sector settle in the Aragonese community within this logistics and industrial hub project.

In this sense, Azcón has stressed that he will work to strengthen ties with industries in the sector and those related to the manufacturing of defense products in order to explain to them that, in Aragon, “they will have an ideal place where they can carry out their activity.” In addition, they will also go for the first time to the International Defense and Security Fair of Spain.

The delegate of the Government of Aragon, Fernando Beltrán, also participated in the meeting, as well as the mayor of Zaragoza, Natalia Chueca, who explained that this meeting has allowed “forging a work plan that will materialize in the coming months”.

Currently, in the Aragonese community there is an Army presence both through troops and facilities, as well as the industry that provides material to the Spanish Armed Forces or other armies in the world.