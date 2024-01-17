The public prosecutor's office is demanding more than four years in prison for Arafat Abou-Chaker. Given the evidence, this is an absurd amount. So the investigators of the clan size only provide fodder for his victim narrative.

You don't want to make him angry: Arafat Abou-Chaker near the Berlin regional court in 2020 Image: EPA

IIn January 2021, a trial against more than 300 mafiosi and mafia supporters began in Italy. The verdicts were handed down in November 2023 and hundreds of years in prison were imposed. The trial became a symbol in the fight against the mafia; there had not been a similarly ambitious trial in Italy for decades.

Meanwhile, a trial was underway in Germany that the Berlin public prosecutor would have liked to see as a symbol of the fight against criminal clans: four members of the Abou Chaker family have been sitting in the Berlin district court since August 2020 for 112 trial days so far were charged with, among other things, deprivation of liberty, attempted aggravated extortion, coercion, grievous bodily harm and breach of trust.