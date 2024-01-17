You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Women's League and Fernando Jaramillo
Dimayor confirmed that the tournament starts in February.
Dimayor released new information about women's soccer and confirmed that the Colombian League will be played this year from February 17 to August 18.
There has been no competition for seven months and that is why the contest will start in the second month of this year.
Confirmed
The president of the Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, confirmed this Wednesday that the Women's League will be played for six months, this being the first time that it has been implemented, since before they had played for a period of four months.
The championship will be held from February 17 to August 18, 2024 and the novelty is in the competition format.
It was defined that there would be a round-robin tournament and then home runs, so the playoff phase was eliminated, the system that had been played in recent years.
The teams that will play the Women's League are: Cali, Pasto, National, Millionaires, Equidad, Junior, Real Santander, Llaneros, Internacional de Palmira, Cúcuta, Pereira, Medellín, Alianza and América and Santa Fe
