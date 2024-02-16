It was recently announced that Aracely Arámbula He is facing a very difficult moment in his life due to death of his motherMrs Relief Jacqueswho died on February 9 after losing the battle against cancer that had afflicted her for a long time.

The beloved actress had not commented on the issue until now and she does so through her social networks where she maintains constant communication with her followers, who are very close to her.

It is well known that Aracely Arámbula is a very hermetic woman As for his personal life, even the news of the death was announced by journalist Addis Tuñón through her social networks, but now she is speaking out on the subject.

After Álex Kaffie, who is very close to Aracely Arámbula, shared an important message about it, 'La Chule' spoke and caused a stir on social networks.

“I found out that your mother, Aracely Arámbula, passed away. I accompany you and your brother Leo in their grief, and I hug them not with open hands but with my heart. Rest in peace, Mrs. 'Coco,'” the journalist wrote in a message that Aracely herself reposted and added an emoji of praying hands.

Aracely Arámbula speaks out about her mother's death for the first time

The small gesture was very important for her followers, who have been keeping an eye on her and also understand that in that difficult moment she can't find the words to talk about it.

