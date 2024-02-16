The beginning of the year has not been the healthiest in the video game industry, since just stepping into the month of January, almost 2,000 layoffs were reported within Microsoft, this for different divisions that focus on the video game market. XboxEither from Bethesda until the newly acquired Activision Blizzard. And speaking precisely of the latter, it seems that they have not had enough, and now they report that many more people will have to leave their jobs soon.

According to a new report from the outlet known as Irish Examiner, Blizzard Entertainment plans to cut 136 jobs at the office based in Cork, Ireland. The Tánaiste (Deputy Head of Government), Michéal Martín, confirmed the number of employees affected while he was speaking in the Dáil. Apparently, the company employs around 200 people in its Cork office and with this cut there will be very few left within it.

Regarding this division, in People Before Profit TD Mick Barry It was stated that the company refuses to commit to the union chosen by these workers to represent them. Until now, the top brass of the video game company is now part of Microsoft has not spoken, even though there is already a new director, who was appointed a couple of weeks ago after the departure of the leader who has retired from his position.

This continues as part of the news related to layoffs in the industry, since it also happened not long ago in Embracer Group, with statements that attract a lot of attention, mentioning that it is not really important to lose developers along the way, because at least they keep investors happy. With this in mind, it is possible that people laid off will increase at other companies. The only ones who have not done these personnel clean-ups are PlayStation (Not Bungie) and Nintendo.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: The good thing is that no one lets these layoffs go under the table and they make them known. This establishes that big changes have come to the company and it is possible that there will be more in the following months.