Air Arabia – the first and largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa region – recorded record net profits during the year ending December 31, 2023 of 1.5 billion dirhams (about 410 million dollars), an increase of 27 percent, compared to 1.2 billion dirhams for the year 2022. The company's revenues for the year 2023 reached 6 billion dirhams, an increase of 14 percent compared to the revenues recorded in 2022, which amounted to 5.2 billion dirhams.

