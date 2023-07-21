Cairo (Al Ittihad)

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, affirmed that the city of Jeddah hosting the Gulf summit with Central Asian countries comes within the framework of the efforts being made to enhance cooperation and solidarity with Central Asian countries and constitutes an important opportunity to expand the horizons of cooperation and launch towards a new path of achievements made by the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In a statement yesterday, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament stressed the importance of moving towards establishing partnerships with important blocs in the world in light of the successive crises related to food and energy, calling on the countries of the world to unite to control the prices of grains that are expected to increase so that the world does not witness food crises.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament described the summit as historic as the first of its kind between the countries of the Cooperation Council and the countries of Central Asia, who have many resources, noting that the conclusion of agreements and partnerships between the two groups will benefit all countries in the region.

Al-Assoumi appreciated the distinguished and insightful future vision of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council states and the relentless pursuit and search for establishing joint action plans with these blocs, which began last September with the foreign ministers of the two blocs holding their consultative meeting in Riyadh, and approved the “Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue and Cooperation” between the GCC and Central Asian countries for the period 2023-2027, which stressed the importance of communication between peoples, and the establishment of effective partnerships between the business sector in the “GCC” and Central Asia.