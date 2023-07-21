Tunisia (Union)

The forest fires raging in northwestern Tunisia caused the closure of the “Umm al-Tabul” border crossing, the largest between Tunisia and Algeria, while traffic was diverted to other outlets between the two countries.

The governor of the Tunisian state of Jendouba said: Civil protection units evacuated families from their homes because of the fires, pointing out that the fire, which broke out 3 days ago, was soon under control.

In turn, the regional director of civil protection, Adel Al-Obaidi, said: “The firefighting operations are continuing in coordination with the army, by allocating an aircraft to reach the fire in difficult areas.”

Tunisia is currently witnessing a heat wave that exceeds normal rates by between 6 and 10 degrees.

Fires are frequent in Tunisia during the summer, with high temperatures in the forests and in the fields of grain farms.