Sky News Arabia journalist Lubna Bouza interviewed Jia Ping, General Manager of the Arabic Channel from China International Television (CGTN), China Media Group.

During the session, Ping spoke about the importance of cooperation relations between media institutions to keep pace with future trends, based on the model of Chinese and Arab media relations.

The twenty-first session of the Arab Media Forum, held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, began on Tuesday in Dubai, with the participation of about 3,000 ministers, leaders of media institutions, editors-in-chief of newspapers and digital platforms, and an elite group of senior writers and thinkers. Opinion leaders, media makers and those responsible for it in the region and the world.

It is noteworthy that the forum is organized by the “Dubai Press Club” and its activities continue over two days, and include the Arab Media Awards 2023 ceremony, where the forum sessions will address a number of topics related to the future of Arab media, which was chosen as the slogan for this session, with a focus on two main axes, namely the impact of intelligence. Artificial media in the media and the role of dramatic and cinematic production as a soft power whose integrated role is growing with the role of the media in influencing society and contributing to shaping its culture and convictions.