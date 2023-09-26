Friday 24 September: ‘Au revoir Professeur’

Estoril, Portugal: on the eve of free practice for the third last round of the 1993 season, Alain Prost calls an extraordinary press conference. The Williams driver, who returned to Formula 1 after a sabbatical, announces his decision to quit definitively withdraw at the end of the current championship. What happened that day was the first, significant episode of a weekend that went down in history for two other events that occurred at the end of a qualifying session and a race dating back to twenty years ago exactlyon a circuit that would soon say goodbye to Circus.

Saturday 25 September: Senna flies into a rage with Hakkinen

1993 is a magical year for Williamswhich reconfirms itself at the highest levels after Nigel Mansell’s domination in 1992. The ‘Lion’who arrived in the United States for a new experience in CART, cleared the conditions for the return to competition of Alain Prost, fired from Ferrari in 1991 after comparing the ‘Red’ to a ‘truck’ at the end of the Japanese GP. Not finding agreements with other teams, the Frenchman was waiting for the right opportunity to sign with the Grove company for 1993, the same one that promoted Damon Hill at the same time after Riccardo Patrese’s departure to Benetton. While the Williams flies, the McLaren is struggling to take off. Despite some feats of Ayrton Senna (who in 1994 would move to Williams in place of Prost, but tragically lost his life in Imola), the English team encountered difficulties in keeping up with the pace of its rivals, also disadvantaged from the first year without the partnership with Honda. Taking over as engine supplier is the Ford, and also in this team there is a change in line-up. In place of Gerhard Berger, Senna’s friend and starting his second cycle at Ferrari, the American arrives Michael Andretti, son of Mario. 1993, however, would be the latter’s first and only year in F1. His performances did not convince the leaders of Woking, who terminated his contract right after the Italian GP, ​​which ended on the podium for the first and only time. He thus arrives at the Portuguese GP with a new teammate for Senna, destined to write a page in McLaren’s history: Mika Hakkinen. Until then employed as the team’s test driver, the ‘Flying Finn’ thus makes his debut at Estoril, and in great style: behind the unattainable Williams, he qualified in third position, just ahead of Senna. The Brazilian, author of 65 poles in his career, cannot believe Hakkinen’s performance, who then revealed in a recent interview what happened that afternoon in the pits: “Ayrton came to ask me how I managed to go faster than him – he has declared – I moved my hands, and with an eloquent gesture I told him I had more balls than him! This made him very angry. He got very angry and he began to list the things he had done in his career and the titles he had won. He threw me against the wall and told me to never try that again“.

Sunday 26 September: Prost makes history

Twenty-four hours is the time of the race: Hill, author of the pole position, is unable to start his Williams, with Race Direction forcing him to relegate to the last position as per the regulations. Prost thus moved ahead of everyone, but at the start he was overtaken by Alesi’s Ferrari and the two McLarens, thus slipping to fourth position. However, fortune smiles on the Frenchman, favored by Senna’s retirement and the game of strategies. Thanks to the delayed pit stop (which also favored Hill’s amazing comeback), the ‘Professor’ manages to trace it back to 2nd placebehind Michael Schumacher. The German from Benetton, who did well to maintain the lead until the checkered flag, thus achieved his first victory of the season, as well as his second of his career. For Prost, 2nd ahead of Hill, there is no regret: the finishing position is in fact sufficient to be able to celebrate his victory in advance fourth world title, becoming (at the time) the driver with the highest number of world championships, behind only Juan Manuel Fangio. The podium of the last round of the championship in Adelaide, won in that case by Senna, will be emblematic. During the celebrations, the Brazilian will invite Prost (who also came 2nd in that case) next to him on the top step of the podium. A gesture of sportsmanship that will definitively put an end to a very heated rivalry, still recognized today as one of the most beautiful in the history of F1, if not the most beautiful ever.