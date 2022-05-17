The media trial of Amber Heard against her ex-husband Johnny Deppkeep going. This time the actress revealed that her role in the sequel to Aquaman had a significant decrease.. In fact he mentioned that Warner Bros., the film’s production house, tried to get it out completely.

According to the medium TheDirectthe actress testified about the sequel to Aquaman: ‘I fought so hard to stay in the movie‘. She was then asked if she was able to shoot some scenes as Princess Mera, and she said: ‘A very restricted version of the character, yes‘.

In accordance with Amber Heard, Warner Bros. decided to cut several of her scenes as Mera in the Aquaman sequel. She even said that she received a first script and later another one in which she appeared very little. Many of the action scenes that it had were left out., included a great fight with another character.

Source: Warner Bros.

According to heard and his lawyers, these decisions of the study were made as a result of his continuous legal battles. The actress has already been involved in lawsuits for some years with Johnny Deppbut it seemed that his role in Aquaman it was intact. There was even a time when the film’s producers said they would do nothing to remove it..

Amber Heard brought Princess Mera to life in the first Aquaman film. In addition to being her love interest, she was very active throughout the plot. For this reason, it would be expected that the sequel would be the same, but the actress points out that it will not be so. Perhaps these changes were behind the recent movie delay to march 2023.

The appearance of Amber Heard in the sequel to Aquaman was controversial

The fact that Amber Heard remain in the sequel Aquaman was received with controversy. Many fans of Johnny Depp accused Warner Bros. of hypocrisy. This is because the actor was fired from his role as Grindelwald for his lawsuit with the actress, while she continued without a problem..

Source: Warner Bros.

Even requests arose to remove her from the Aquaman sequel. Nevertheless, the production house, the director of the film and Jason Momoa himself expressed their support for the actress. With the new statements from Amber Heard, it seems that there were some changes of opinion. We’ll see when it opens if her little participation is notorious.

