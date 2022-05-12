Russia Putin’s spokesman avoided questioning the reasons for Finland’s NATO intentions and said he considered Finland’s membership a threat – Foreign Ministry mentions “military technical” measures

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was evaluating its own response to Finland’s decision to apply for NATO membership. Russia’s foreign ministry said Russia was forced into “military technology” and other retaliation.

Moscow

Russian president Vladimir Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Finland ‘s intention to join NATO is clearly a threat to Russia.

“We have repeatedly said that bringing the Alliance’s military infrastructure closer to our borders will not make our continent safer.”

Peskov comments on Finland’s NATO membership at a remote briefing for journalists accredited to the Kremlin shortly after the President’s Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin had stated their support for Finland’s NATO membership.

The event was recently covered by the Russian newspaper Kommersant Telegram and the news agency Reuters, among others.

Russian Gazeta.ru news site According to Peskov, he did not answer the question of why Finland changed the course of its good neighborly relations with Russia. He urged the Finnish leadership to ask.

“Finland joined the unfriendly steps that the EU has taken towards our country,” Peskov commented.

Peskov said Finland’s aspiration to join NATO would give Russia a reason to respond symmetrically. According to Peskov, Russia’s response depends on exactly how the enlargement process of the military alliance is expressed.

In a press conference on Wednesday evening, President Niinistö said that Finland’s accession to NATO was not directed against other countries.

According to Peskov, President Putin has instructed a list of measures to strengthen Russia’s western sides as NATO strengthens its own eastern sides. The aim of the measures is to safeguard Russia’s security.

Russian On Thursday, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs announced that Russia would react to Finland’s NATO intentions “as appropriate” to safeguard the security of its own nationality. It mentioned in its bulletin “military technical” measures as one option.

“Russia is forced to take retaliatory measures that are both military-technical and non-military in nature,” the Foreign Ministry wrote in a statement on its website.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published its own response to Finland’s NATO intentions on its website shortly after 1.30 p.m.

The ministry announced that relations between Russia and Finland were deteriorating as a result of Finland’s NATO decision. According to the Foreign Ministry, Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin the announcement of support for NATO membership means a “radical” change of direction in the country’s foreign policy.

“Russia has repeatedly stated that the Finnish government and people are choosing a way to guarantee their national security. However, Helsinki must be aware of the responsibilities and consequences of such a move. Finland’s accession to NATO will seriously damage Russia’s bilateral relations with Finland and maintain stability and security in the region of Northern Europe, ”the press release states.