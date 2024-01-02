There is commotion in the world of cycling after learning that the Australian Rohan Dennis he would have killed his wife with his car Melissa Hoskings on December 30 in Medindie, a neighborhood in Adelaide (Australia).

According to the authorities' version, the Australian champion attacked the 31-year-old woman and caused her death with a gray truck.

Dennis, who was a world time trial champion, was arrested on charges of “homicide by reckless driving and endangering human life.” The ex-cyclist must appear before the Adelaide Magistrates Court In March, meanwhile, he was released on bail.

The authorities indicated that on Saturday afternoon they went to a residence in the city of Adelaide, in the south of the country, following the accident of a woman. The 32-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Hoskins He had five world medals in track cycling and had participated twice in Olympic Games. Dennis, For his part, he had announced his retirement after 16 years in the elite.

Olympian Melissa Hoskins had a right to be safe in her home. Instead, she was killed by husband Rohan Dennis, while the media now praises her cycling career & dilutes her name. Australia is in a domestic violence crisis. Our failing media isn't helping #MelissaHoskins #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/hoEJXgits0 — Sahar Adatia (@sahar_adatia) January 1, 2024

Surprising revelation splashes international cycling

The unfortunate event, which generated shock and rejection throughout the world, affected the team in the last few hours. Visma (formerly known as Jumbo Visma). Some indications suggest that some members of the squad were aware of the rider's behavioral problems and domestic violence against his wife.

Journalist Carlos Arribas, From the newspaper The Country of Spain made a chilling revelation: “No Australian media, nor the police or the court, mentions the possibility that the accident and death of the cyclist is a case of gender violence. However, the cycling world immediately remembered the news of an event that occurred just over two years ago in the Andorran town of La Massanawhere the Australian couple resided, as well as dozens of professional cyclists from around the world,” he began by saying.

And he added: “On October 21, 2021, the police of Andorra reported that a woman in shock had called for help on the road because, she said, she was fleeing home, where she had been attacked by her partner. A truck driver stopped next to her and called the police, who shortly after arrested her husband, a 31-year-old Australian professional cyclist, accused of domestic abuse.

Australian cyclist Rohan Dennis, world time trial champion in 2018 and 2019, has been arrested in Australia in connection with the fatal collision of his wife, fellow cyclist Melissa Hoskins. pic.twitter.com/EAGrWRYoxQ — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) December 31, 2023

“The name of that cyclist was never officially published, whose anagraphic data and profession coincide with those of Dennis. Some teammates in the platoon, in private conversations, always commented that, in fact, the abuser was Dennis,” said the quoted journalist.

Key details in the case

According to local Australian media, the police confirmed that the Australian's wife was on the hood of the pickup-type vehicle and then grabbed the door handle.

The moving car would have dragged her for several meters before releasing her. In fact, the victim's fingerprints were found on the door.

The accident may have been filmed in part by home surveillance cameras in the area, so police will continue their investigation. These images will clarify the truth of what happened, since many mysteries still remain.

What is unknown is the motive, since the families are still silent about the origin of the incident.

Meanwhile, the tributes have not stopped. The former teammate of Hoskins in the Games of London 2012 and Rio 2016, posted a photo of them together. “My heart is very heavy,” Meares wrote. “My thoughts are with her children, family and friends. This is a very difficult and tragic time. RIP Melissa Hoskins.”

