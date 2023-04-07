The Barcelona He is clear about it, if he wants to fight for everything he must move this summer by signing quality transfers. The club has improved enormously compared to what it was two years ago, it is something that cannot be denied. However, they are falling short in many weight duels as they are played to kill or be killed. That being the case, Xavi, Laporta and others will seek to move the cards as necessary this summer to fill the quality gaps that exist within the squad.
There are movements that are far above others in terms of priority. One of them is the signing of a natural right winger, Xavi does not want to improvise any more with Ronald Araujo or Koundé in the area and the club will do everything possible to sign a right wing. There are several names at the table and in the last hours it is known that the culés have made a move for a youth who is growing by leaps and bounds.
International press confirms that there was a meeting between the people of Barcelona and the representative of Jeremie Frimpong. The young Dutchman has had an excellent year at Bayer Leverkusen and considers himself in a position to make the leap in quality to a big club. He has recently been linked with Manchester United, but now he has been offered to those from Barcelona, who will value signing him in these weeks. It is understood that his price will be around 30 million euros.
