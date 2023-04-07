The Wolfsburg giant has worked on various technical elements to improve the experience behind the wheel, starting with the optional adaptive chassis control (DCC) and the sedan’s driving dynamics management system which have been significantly improved. Thanks to the driving mode selection options, they offer a wide choice between comfort and sportiness. Together with the new progressive steering, the systems ensure precise driving behavior and maximum stability.

Extremely spacious, new operating concept and reduced cockpit architecture

The high-quality and spacious interior offers plenty of space in both the front and rear seats. The cockpit has been completely redesigned and the size of the classic instruments has been significantly reduced. All the necessary information and warning lights are displayed behind the steering wheel. The driver receives other important information via the standard augmented reality head-up display. The heart of the operating system is the standard infotainment display in the ID.7: with a diagonal of 38 centimeters (15 inches), its operating concept has been radically redesigned. For example, based on customer feedback, the operation of the air conditioning has been permanently integrated to the highest operating level, always in view. There are also freely configurable direct access buttons.

New seats