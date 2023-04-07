On the roads of Spain, the development phases of the future electric flagship of the German brand are drawing to a close
Countdown to the official debut of the new Volkswagen ID.7, the new flagship of the German brand designed to cover long distances thanks to a total range of 700 km. Some specimens with camouflaged livery are completing the last stages of testing on the streets of Alicante, Spain. The new ID.7 will be the first model of the VW electric family based on the MEB platform to have a new generation powertrain, with a more powerful electric motor and with the highest torque, also optimized in terms of energy consumption, with charging capacity up to 200 kW.
Driving dynamics
The Wolfsburg giant has worked on various technical elements to improve the experience behind the wheel, starting with the optional adaptive chassis control (DCC) and the sedan’s driving dynamics management system which have been significantly improved. Thanks to the driving mode selection options, they offer a wide choice between comfort and sportiness. Together with the new progressive steering, the systems ensure precise driving behavior and maximum stability.
Extremely spacious, new operating concept and reduced cockpit architecture
The high-quality and spacious interior offers plenty of space in both the front and rear seats. The cockpit has been completely redesigned and the size of the classic instruments has been significantly reduced. All the necessary information and warning lights are displayed behind the steering wheel. The driver receives other important information via the standard augmented reality head-up display. The heart of the operating system is the standard infotainment display in the ID.7: with a diagonal of 38 centimeters (15 inches), its operating concept has been radically redesigned. For example, based on customer feedback, the operation of the air conditioning has been permanently integrated to the highest operating level, always in view. There are also freely configurable direct access buttons.
New seats
Volkswagen has developed a new generation of driver and front passenger seats for the ID.7. Depending on the version, these new seats offer up to 14 electrical adjustment options. In addition to the Climatronic adaptive air conditioning, they also have a completely new massage function. In addition to the individual settings, the driver and front passenger can alternatively activate an automatic mode for the seat climate: in this case, the temperature and humidity sensors in the seats detect the cooling and/or heating requirement and control them accordingly. the climate. The new massage function of the optional ergoActive Premium seats for the driver and front passenger offers a particularly high level of comfort.
