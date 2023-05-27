Christian Horner is having his best start to the season since he took over as team principal at Red Bull in 2005. Five races, five victories, including four ‘doubles’. A dream period, but there is a matter that annoys him a lot.

The AlphaTauri restructuring program passes above all through the figure of the team principal who will replace Franz Tost, or rather Laurent Mekies, made official in his new role on 26 April.

The intention to announce the engagement of the current Ferrari sporting director immediately seemed like a slight towards the Scuderia, later motivated by the need to make the news public before it leaked to the media.

For Ferrari it was actually a source of embarrassment, having passively suffered Red Bull’s initiative to announce the hiring of one of its employees without being notified in time.

After a few weeks, however, the scenario changed. The decision to formalize the hiring of Mekies for Red Bull has become a boomerang, because in fact the French engineer is still in force at Ferrari and could stay there longer than expected.

“The reason why we are still discussing is probably due to the need for more time to talk to each other – commented Mekies regarding the ongoing negotiation between Ferrari and Red Bull – and that is what they are doing now. I am confident that a solution can be reached that will satisfy both parties.”

Once the initial embarrassment was overcome, Ferrari decided not to make any concessions to Red Bull, and the roles were effectively reversed. Now it is the Scuderia that keeps Horner in check, dictating the conditions. The counterpart is quite clear, that is, Red Bull must release some of its technicians interested in taking the road to Maranello, otherwise Mekies will remain where he is, and according to rumors that emerged in the Monte Carlo paddock, he could remain there for a long time, blowing up the plans of Red Bull who would like the French engineer to be operational in time to better plan the 2024 season.

A conversation between Horner and John Elkann, present yesterday in Monte Carlo, did not go unnoticed, and in this scenario it was hypothesized that the topic (or one of the topics discussed) was precisely the way to overcome the impasse created between the two set off.

Red Bull would not like to release the technicians in contact with Ferrari in the time needed to be operational on the 2024 project, but on the other hand it cannot afford to wait too long for the availability of the new AlphaTauri team principal.

“The decision hasn’t been made yet, so as long as I wear the red uniform, my commitment will be 100% for Ferrari – commented Mekies – believe me that when we arrive on the track with a certain jersey, we only think about that team and that race weekend. And that’s how we agreed to move forward.”

In reality Mekies is at the center of a bigger game, in which his role is that of a valuable pawn. The impression is that a solution will be reached in a short time, but at present it will be Red Bull that will have to accept Ferrari’s conditions, ending up giving in to a tug of war triggered by Horner himself.