Ciudad Juarez.- The Municipal Youth Commission called on the community to take advantage of these last few days to have interested people participate in the 2024 MAASS Municipal Youth Award, since registration closes on Friday, August 23.

The Municipal Youth Commission and the Municipal Youth Institute made the decision to extend the registration date, since the initial deadline was August 9; however, they saw a good participation in the registrations, so they decided to extend it until Friday 23 to immediately analyze the proposals and choose the winner, said councilors.

The award ceremony will take place on August 30 and it is expected that the municipal president, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, will present the prize, it was reported.

The aim of this competition is to recognise young people who have made their mark in academic, productive, artistic or sporting activities or who have set an example by carrying out altruistic work.

The MAASS Award symbolizes society’s recognition of young people who excel in the academic, business, sports, artistic and assistance fields for those most in need, and this demonstrates that the youth of Juarez are committed to their community and try to improve it.

The call has two categories, for people aged 12 to 18 and for people aged 19 to 29; the winners will receive recognition and a cash prize of 10 thousand pesos.

Interested persons must submit a file that includes their full name, address, telephone number, as well as evidence that they have achieved their goals, not only during 2023, but also in previous years.

They must also submit a biographical account of their achievements and specify their age and category of participation.

All of this must be submitted digitally to the email address juventudjuarez2024@gmail or physically at the offices of the Municipal Youth Institute,