We are still waiting for the release of iPhone 16that the first rumors are already arriving about its successor, which will be released in just over a year.

In the last few hours, in fact, the analyst Apple Ming Chi Kuohas spread a rumour that the next iPhone 17 Pro Max It will be equipped with a camera Tetraprism 48 megapixels, for better photo quality and zoom level.

Kuo talks about it in his latest note to investors, specifying that it will move from the 1/3.1” !2 MP sensor present on the Pro range of iPhone 16 to a 48MP ½.62 CIS sensor.

Furthermore, the analyst confirmed that it is iPhone 16 Pro That iPhone 16 Pro Max They will be equipped with Tetraprism lenses, unlike the 15 series which uses the lens only in the Pro Max version.

Which means that both Pro models of iPhone 16 will have at least a 5x optical zoom and a 25x digital zoom. This updated camera requires a new prism design, which will have to be smaller in size, to obtain a lower camera block height than the one currently present on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In the end, Koo said he did not know whether the new Tetraprism chamber would be mounted only on iPhone 17 Pro Max; if that is the case, it is certain that we will only have to wait another year to see this camera on the Pro range of iPhone 18.

Kuo’s analysis confirms another rumor from last year in which it was announced that the telephoto lens of iPhone 17 Pro Max would have been improved for use in conjunction with Apple Vision Pro; moreover, the current ones already iPhone 15 Pro can record 3D video for playback on the Apple Viewer. When you hold your phone in landscape mode, the main and wide-angle lenses combine to create 3D video with added depth of field.

Furthermore, according to previous rumours, the Pro range of iPhone 16 will mount a 48MP wide angle, thus making iPhone 17 Pro Max the first model to have the entire camera block composed of 48MP lenses.