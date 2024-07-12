The Colombia selection is already in Miami to prepare the final details before facing Argentina on Sunday in search of the Copa America title.

The team is focused on making the final adjustments to face this match, with the news of the forced absence of Daniel Muñoz due to expulsion, and the close monitoring of the health of Ríchard Ríos, after the blow he received against Uruguay.

The Church of Borja

Miguel Angel Borja Photo:EFE Share

One of the substitute players, the attacker Miguel Borjahas become a trending topic after a video circulated on social media showing the church that the attacker improvised in the team hotel after the match against Uruguay in Charlotte.

In the video, which became a trend in Argentina, Borja is seen taking part in the ceremony in which, together with families of footballers, they sing songs to Jesus, in the company of the Colombian singer and composer. Alex Campos“Thank you my Lord,” the attendees at this small gathering sing in chorus.

Michael Borja. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

It is known that Borja is a very spiritual person and that he always talks about God. In fact, at the end of the match against the Uruguayans, the attacker wore a yellow shirt that said, “The glory is for God.”

Borja did not play any minutes in the match against the Charrúas, but he did take part in the emotional celebration of all the players.

It is also true that at the end of that match, in the midst of the scuffles that arose on the field and in the stands, Borja was involved in a clash with the Uruguayan. Luis SuarezThey clashed and said things to each other, although the Colombian seemed to want to avoid it.

