We learn that Apple is already working on developing the next generation of Apple Silicon, using 2nm technology in collaboration with TSMC.
Last September, Apple presented the iPhone 15 Pro models, equipped with the new A17 Pro chip.
This SoC is based on the process of miniaturization to 3 nanometers from TSMC, the same one used for the M3 processor, offering significant advantages in terms of performance and efficiency compared to its predecessors and the A16 Bionic present in the standard models.
Well in advance, it appears that the company has now started work on its next-generation chips for the iPhone and Mac lineup.
According to a new report, technological development continues unabated: the company is currently collaborating with TSMC to create the first 2nm prototypes, which are already in the testing phase.
Technology leaders
TSMC is preparing to mass produce 2-nanometer chips in 2025, likely to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro.
Shortly after the A17 Pro debuted, Apple released the M3 series of chips for Mac, also based on TSMC's 3nm process.
We have seen various tests on the performance of the chips under load, various benchmarks with surprising results to say the least.
TSMC, which produces custom silicon for iPhone and Mac, has its most important customer in Apple.
The Taiwanese company holds dominance in the global processor market and has already presented process test results for “N2” prototypes – or 2 nanometers – to Apple and NVIDIA, according to sources familiar with the current discussions.
The use of the technology could certainly represent a significant step forward in terms of performance and efficiency for the devices that adopt it.
The iPhone parent company acquired the entire stock of 3nm chips from TSMC during 2023, allowing the company to introduce this technology before its competitors.
As now reported, large-scale production of the 2nm chips will begin in 2025, with iPhone 17 which will be the first device to benefit from this advancement.
Future at 2 nanometers
In a statement to the Financial Times, TSMC confirmed that progress on its 2nm processor work is “in good shape and progressing according to plans to begin large-scale production in 2025, incorporating the industry's most advanced semiconductor technology in both terms of density and energy efficiency”.
This same technology will be used by Apple to create its M-series chips for Macs, but a concurrent price increase for the final devices is expected given the greater expenditure of resources to secure this type of semiconductor technology.
There is a small probability of seeing the chips as early as the end of next year, but the report highlights that it is still premature to establish a precise date, as possible delays and obstacles could cause slowdowns that cannot currently be anticipated.
In summary, in 2025, the arrival of the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will certainly mark the introduction of these advanced and innovative processors.
