We learn that Apple is already working on developing the next generation of Apple Silicon, using 2nm technology in collaboration with TSMC.

Last September, Apple presented the iPhone 15 Pro models, equipped with the new A17 Pro chip.

This SoC is based on the process of miniaturization to 3 nanometers from TSMC, the same one used for the M3 processor, offering significant advantages in terms of performance and efficiency compared to its predecessors and the A16 Bionic present in the standard models. Well in advance, it appears that the company has now started work on its next-generation chips for the iPhone and Mac lineup.

According to a new report, technological development continues unabated: the company is currently collaborating with TSMC to create the first 2nm prototypes, which are already in the testing phase.

Technology leaders According to the information provided, TSMC has presented the first models of future 2nm processors to Apple TSMC is preparing to mass produce 2-nanometer chips in 2025, likely to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro. See also After the cancellation of E3 2022, PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show date their events Shortly after the A17 Pro debuted, Apple released the M3 series of chips for Mac, also based on TSMC's 3nm process.

We have seen various tests on the performance of the chips under load, various benchmarks with surprising results to say the least. TSMC, which produces custom silicon for iPhone and Mac, has its most important customer in Apple.

The Taiwanese company holds dominance in the global processor market and has already presented process test results for “N2” prototypes – or 2 nanometers – to Apple and NVIDIA, according to sources familiar with the current discussions. The use of the technology could certainly represent a significant step forward in terms of performance and efficiency for the devices that adopt it. The iPhone parent company acquired the entire stock of 3nm chips from TSMC during 2023, allowing the company to introduce this technology before its competitors.

As now reported, large-scale production of the 2nm chips will begin in 2025, with iPhone 17 which will be the first device to benefit from this advancement. See also 5 Common Mistakes Many Gamblers Make While Playing Online