In less than three years, Alessandro Benetton led a revolution within Edition, placing emphasis on discontinuity, international projection and the ability to attract capital, all through the prism of social and environmental sustainability. This transformation earned him the prestigious title of Global Advocate of the Year 2023, awarded to him yesterday in New York at the Maison Cipriani by the United Nations Organization (UN) through the United Nations Correspondents' Association (UNCA), and delivered personally by Secretary Antonio Guterres. A result that comes after the end of COP28 and following the objectives and commitments undertaken by Mundys for the initiatives activated by ADR on the decarbonisation front at Fiumicino airport.

In an exclusive interview with Corriere della Sera, Benetton reflects on the meaning of this recognition and anticipates future projects. «In the end there is always a touch of Italian pride», he says, underlining his desire to contribute as an Italian in his own country. The award, according to the entrepreneur, recognizes efforts in building industrial and financial development projects based on the creation of shared value and in promoting the UN ESG culture within a vast corporate portfolio.

Benetton unveils plans for 2024announcing the creation of an international Foundation with a committee made up exclusively of young people. The mission of this new Foundation will be to address the challenges of a geopolitical cycle in recession, focusing on measuring the social and environmental impact of businesses and intervening in targeted contexts. «We need new institutions and realities», he underlines, «capable of measuring the impact of a company on society and the environment.»

There radical transformation carried out by Benetton in Edizione was successful thanks to the conviction of the shareholders and the profound innovation while maintaining entrepreneurial traditions. The entrepreneur, known for his independent career with the 21Invest, has also applied an innovative vision to Edizione, transforming it into a diversified group with a net asset value of 13 billion euros and ambitious sustainable growth objectives.

Benetton reflects on the recipe for success, underlining the profound renewal while maintaining entrepreneurial traditions and making innovation and sustainability strategic in different sectors, from food and beverage to infrastructure. The massive investments of the last two years, amounting to 3.5 billion euros, demonstrate the long-term commitment to building valuable projects.

On the topic of environmental sustainability, Benetton highlights Mundys' efforts, an Edizione company, in achieving ambitious emissions reduction targets. The entrepreneur is proud of Mundys' role in the process of decarbonisation of global air transport, a role also recognized by the World Economic Forum.

Finally, regarding global challenges, Benetton comments on the recent agreement at COP28 regarding the abandonment of fossils by 2050, underlining the need for collective efforts in an era of rapid evolution, including the debate on Artificial Intelligence. The entrepreneur states that, if future opportunities arise, they will be carefully evaluated, always seeing sustainability not as a cost, but as an opportunity.

