Today is a sad day for Star Wars fans: in the early hours of this Monday James Earl Jones has passed awayactor known for giving voice to the evil Darth Vader in George Lucas’ film series. His passing was announced by, in these minutesthe actor’s agent.

Conan the Barbarian And The Lion King are other famous films in which the actor took part: famous for his low and powerful voice, he was one of the most iconic interpreters in the history of Star Wars and, for this reason, the original cast is remembering it with great affection.

Above all, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) moved the web with a post that reads “Rest in peace, father” and a broken heart.

The actor, as his agent told the press, has passed away at the age of 93 in his home, surrounded by his loved ones and, with all his heart, also by the millions of fans of his works all over the world.

That part that had not guaranteed him a particularly attractive compensation (we are talking about around 9000 dollars) allowed him to climb to the Olympus of science fiction films and beyond: “Luke, I’m your father” are words that promise to resonate for many years to come.