London.- The Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computing device from Apple, which has a holographic computer and It was used for the first time in spinal surgery.

A medical team of surgeons from the United Kingdom successfully used las Apple Vision Pro to perform spinal surgery.

Through the spatial computing system of the glassesdoctors were able to perform two microspinal procedures at Cromwell Hospital in London.

It should be noted that the doctors were not wearing the augmented reality glasses, but an assistant surgical scrub nursewho used integrated software The Apple Vision Pro called “eXeX” to access items such as “surgical setup and procedure guides from the sterile field of the operating room,” plus any other necessary data or surgical visualizations.

In accordance with the statement Cromwell Hospital and eXeX partnered in 2023 to introduce artificial intelligence technology and spatial computing in hospital operating rooms to help optimize surgical procedures, such as equipment configuration, inventory control, and optimizing resource allocation.

The platform has significantly increased the efficiency of surgical delivery, with equipment and workflow accuracy improving patient outcomes.

Mr. Syed Aftab, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon, said: “Working with eXeX to use Apple Vision Pro has made a big difference in the way we provide care to our patients. The software is seamless and has improved efficiency within the Complex Spine team. “It is a real privilege to be the first team in the UK and Europe to use this software in surgery and I am looking forward to seeing how this technology progresses and the impact it can have on UK hospitals.”

Kate Bovell, Chief Operating Officer at Cromwell Hospitalsaid: “At Cromwell Hospital, we are committed to innovating and improving the way healthcare is delivered to benefit all patients, whether by harnessing robotic technology or artificial intelligence, or using the latest evidence-based technology. eXeX is at the forefront of surgical technological advances and its philosophy for patient outcomes is inspiring. “We are delighted to work with them.”

The surgeries performed by Sedra and Aftab using Apple Vision Pro They serve as a testament to the adaptability and versatility of the eXeX software platform, which is currently implemented through headsets such as Microsoft HoloLens.

The successful proof of concept with Apple Vision Pro is part of the company's ongoing commitment to developing hardware-agnostic solutions and will explore their continued use.

About eXeX

eXeX was founded in 2022 and is dedicated to optimizing surgical procedures, making them safer, more efficient and precise. Its current technology platform has so far been used in over 1,500 surgeries across several leading hospitals in the UK and US.

